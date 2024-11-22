Man arrested for murder at Aliyar near Pollachi

The police have arrested a 25-year-old man on charges of bludgeoning to death a 40-year-old man at Aliyar near Pollachi in Coimbatore district on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jahir, a resident of Anamalai, was arrested for murdering G. Devaraj, 40, who hails from Sokkanathapatti in Pudukkottai district.

According to the police, Devaraj had been ragpicking for a livelihood. He had been roaming around the Aliyar park area for the past 10 days and sleeping on platforms of shops.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that Jahir, who is speech-impaired and mentally-challenged, had been acting as an informal night security guard in the area for the past four years.

Jahir found Devaraj lying on the platform of a restaurant at Aliyar on Wednesday night. Jahir approached him around 9.30 p.m. and demanded to vacate the place. However, Devaraj, who was under the influence of alcohol, did not respond.

According to the police, Jahir assaulted Devaraj with a stone on his head and the latter died on the spot. He then dragged the body to a nearby garbage pile and covered it with trash.

The police arrested the accused on Thursday and he was remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.