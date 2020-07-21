Man arrested for making fake land document in Erode

The District Crime Branch Bureau on Tuesday arrested a computer centre owner on the charges of making fake land ownership certificate with government seals and forging the signature of a government officer.
Tirumoorthy of Koppampalayam village in Nambiyur Taluk approached a computer centre at Punjai Puliyampatti seeking certificate for his five-acre land. The centre owner, R. Ramasamy of K.V.K. Nagar in Kavilipalayam, told Tirumoorthy that he knew Nambiyur tahsildar and would obtain the certificate without any difficulty. Tirumoorthy handed over the required documents to Ramasamy and left the place.
After 10 days, Ramasamy handed over the certificate to Tirumoorthy who took it to the sub-registrar at the Punjai Puliyampatti office for registration. Officials found the certificate to be fake and held inquiries. Tirumoorthy told them that he had obtained the certificate from Ramasamy. Later, Village Administrative Officer of Kavilipalayam T. Prabhu lodged a complaint with the district police against Ramasamy.
Inquiries revealed that Ramasamy had prepared the fake certificate, forged the signature of the tahsildar and had prepared government seals and used it. Police seized a computer, photocopier, printer, fake seals from the centre and sealed it. Ramasamy was arrested and lodged in prison.
