Man arrested for killing father-in-law, relative using cyanide-laced liquor near Coimbatore 

A 30-year-old man from Ponnakanni near Sulur was arrested on Tuesday on charges of murdering his father-in-law and a relative using cyanide-laced liquor.

Though D. Sathyaraj planned to murder his father-in-law R. Manoharan (58) by giving him brandy mixed with cyanide, the latter’s relative A. Velusamy (56) also died after consuming the liquor.

According to the police, Velusamy of Thulasi Thottam area and Manoharan of Ponnakanni became unconscious after they consumed liquor in the former’s agricultural field around 3.30 a.m. on Monday. They were rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared them dead.

The Sulur police were informed about the incident and a team led by inspector R. Mathaiyan conducted an inquiry. The family members of the deceased allegedly told the police that the death was due to excessive consumption of alcohol and they did not want the bodies to be sent for post-mortem. The police found that Sathyaraj had told relatives that organs would be stolen from the bodies if they were sent for post-mortem.

During the investigation, the police found that Sathyaraj had given the liquor to Manoharan a few days ago which he consumed with Velusamy.

According to the police, Sathyaraj, a sales manager with a poultry feed company at Pappampatti, married Manoharan’s daughter Masilamani (26) two years ago. Sathyaraj alleged that Manoharan took Masilamani to his house at Ponnakanni six months ago when the couple had a fight and he did not allow her to return. He came to know that Manoharan recently sold a portion of his properties for ₹ 32 lakh. Sathyaraj planned to kill his father-in-law to get the cash and bought cyanide online for ₹ 7,000. He purchased a bottle of brandy and gave it to Manoharan on Saturday evening after adding cyanide, the police said.

Manoharan and Velusamy consumed the liquor on Monday afternoon following which they both died. A team led by Negamam inspector K. Saravanaperumal is investigating the case.