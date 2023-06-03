Man arrested for killing cow in Yercaud

June 03, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Salem

The Salem district police arrested a man who shot down a cow in a dispute on Saturday.

V. Vadaman (44) of Maramangalam near Yercaud had a dispute with neighbour Varadharajan (42). Recently, Tangedco officials slapped a fine on Vadaman for stealing power directly from a power line. On suspicion that Varadharajan informed the officials, Vadaman went to Varadharajan’s house with a country-made gun and shot down a cow on Wednesday.

The cow sustained injuries and it died on Friday. The Yercaud police registered a case under Sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value) and 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) of the IPC and under Sections 25 (1b) (a) and 27 (1) of the Arms Act and arrested Vadaman on Saturday. He was remanded him in prison.

