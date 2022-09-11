Man arrested for impregnating minor girl near Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 11, 2022 17:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A 36-year-old man from a village near Coimbatore was arrested on Saturday on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl and impregnating her. The police said the accused , a daily wage worker, was from a village near Karumathampatty.

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Women Police Station (AWPS), Perur, received an alert from the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on September 8 that a minor girl was admitted to the labour ward. Though the police team led by AWPS inspector S. Amutha rushed to CMCH, the girl was found to have vacated the ward without informing hospital authorities.

The next day, the police received an intimation from the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam that the same girl was admitted to the labour ward and she gave birth to a male baby. The police team collected the statement of the minor. The girl told the police that she was sexually assaulted by her neighbour.

During investigation, it was found that the accused had sexually assaulted the girl at his residence on multiple occasions in January and February this year when the wife had gone to her paternal home for delivery.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The neighbour was arrested under Sections 5 (l) (penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly), (j) (ii) (impregnating the child) read with 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
crime
sexual assault & rape

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app