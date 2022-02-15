Man arrested for impregnating minor girl near Coimbatore

February 15, 2022 15:14 IST

He sexually assaulted the girl multiple times, say police

The Coimbatore district (rural) police have arrested a 32-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl, his live-in partner’s daughter.

The police said the accused, a bus driver, sexually assaulted the girl multiple times when he was living together with her mother.

The accused had been living with the survivor and her mother near Madukkarai. The woman’s husband had passed away 13 years ago and the accused had separated from his wife eight years ago.

The police said he sexually assaulted the girl, a Class XI student, in the absence of her mother in October 2021. He allegedly threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.

The sexual assault came to light when the girl developed stomach pain and she was taken to a hospital for a check-up. The doctor who examined the girl found that she was pregnant and passed the information to the Madukkarai police.

Women police officers recorded the statement of the girl who accused her mother’s live-in partner of having assaulted her sexually.

The bus driver was booked for offences under Sections 5 (l), (n) (j) (ii) read with 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police arrested him on Monday. He was produced before the judge for POCSO Act cases who remanded him in judicial custody. He was lodged in Sathyamangalam sub-jail on Tuesday.