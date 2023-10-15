ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for impregnating minor girl after marrying her in Coimbatore district

October 15, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested a 23-year-old man on charges of impregnating a minor girl after marrying her.

The police said that the accused hailed from a village near Kozhinjampara in Palakkad district, Kerala. The youth was in a relationship with a 16-year-old girl from a village near the Tamil Nadu – Kerala border. He married her and had been residing with her in his native place.

According to the police, the accused took the girl to a primary health centre in Kerala for a checkup where the staff found that she was in the third trimester of her pregnancy. The staff alerted the nearest police station, after finding out that the girl was a minor.

The youth took the girl to her residence in Coimbatore district after learning that the police were looking for him. Meanwhile, the Kerala police alerted the Coimbatore District Police about the accused. The All Women Police Station, Perur, registered a case against the youth for offences under Sections 5 (l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly), m (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on a child below twelve years) read with 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and for child marriage.

He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

