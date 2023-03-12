Man arrested for impregnating Class X student

March 12, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District Police arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of sexually assaulting and impregnating a minor girl.

The police said the accused, a daily wage worker, is a relative of the girl, who is from a village near Sulur. The sexual assault came to light after the girl was taken to a private hospital by her mother for a check-up. The doctor found out that she was two months pregnant.

The hospital administration immediately informed the matter to the All Women Police Station, Perur, as the girl was minor. The girl told the police that she was sexually assaulted by the 27-year-old relative on multiple occasions. The man was arrested for offences under different Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was produced before a court and was remanded in judicial custody.