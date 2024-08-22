Man arrested for impersonating sub-inspector near Coimbatore

The Madukkarai police in Coimbatore district have arrested a man on charges of impersonating a sub-inspector and extorting money.

According to the police, R. Vinu (34) of Kotagiri in the Nilgiris, was staying at a rented house belonging to Dinesh of Machagoundenpalayam near Eachanari since April after introducing himself as an SI working in the police team that escorts Ministers.

On one occasion, Dinesh found the rented house closed for four days. Sensing that something was wrong, Dinesh opened the door using a spare key and found an air pistol, a lathi, a metal detector, seven ID card tags bearing the name of Tamil Nadu Police, a fake fake police ID card in Vinu’s name, three rubberstamps and a pair of handcuffs among others.

The house owner grew suspicious over the authenticity of the ID card and reported the findings to the Madukkarai police on Wednesday. He also produced the materials before the police.

The police registered a case against Vinu and arrested him late on Wednesday. According to the police, Vinu had been booked for a similar offence in 2020.

