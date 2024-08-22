GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for impersonating sub-inspector near Coimbatore

Published - August 22, 2024 07:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Madukkarai police in Coimbatore district have arrested a man on charges of impersonating a sub-inspector and extorting money.

According to the police, R. Vinu (34) of Kotagiri in the Nilgiris, was staying at a rented house belonging to Dinesh of Machagoundenpalayam near Eachanari since April after introducing himself as an SI working in the police team that escorts Ministers.

On one occasion, Dinesh found the rented house closed for four days. Sensing that something was wrong, Dinesh opened the door using a spare key and found an air pistol, a lathi, a metal detector, seven ID card tags bearing the name of Tamil Nadu Police, a fake fake police ID card in Vinu’s name, three rubberstamps and a pair of handcuffs among others.

The house owner grew suspicious over the authenticity of the ID card and reported the findings to the Madukkarai police on Wednesday. He also produced the materials before the police.

The police registered a case against Vinu and arrested him late on Wednesday. According to the police, Vinu had been booked for a similar offence in 2020.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.