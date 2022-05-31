Man arrested for impersonating government official in Coimbatore

The Race Course police have arrested a 47-year-old man who posed as a Revenue Department official and cheated a woman of ₹5,000 for a correction in a legal heir certificate.

R. Kesavamani of No 24 Veerapandi village near Chinna Thadagam was arrested based on a complaint lodged by Lakkshmi Narayanan, deputy tahsildar at Coimbatore north taluk office.

According to the police, Mohan George Mathew from Somayampalayam village had submitted a petition to the District Collector at the grievances redress meeting held at the Collectorate on Monday alleging that Kesavamani posed as an official at the Coimbatore north taluk office and collected ₹5,000 as bribe from his sister Elizabeth George for a legal heir certificate.

As per the complaint, Mr. Mathew applied for a legal heir certificate through Kesavamani from the e-Sevai Centre at the taluk office on March 12 this year and he got the certificate on April 20. Kesavamani allegedly charged ₹5,000 for the document. However, the certificate wrongly mentioned Ms. George’s marital status as a divorcee.

When the siblings approached Kesavamani for a correction of the marital status, the latter demanded to pay ₹10,000, following which Mr. George submitted a petition to the Collector.

Officials at the Coimbatore north taluk office found that there was no person named Kesavamani employed at the office. Deputy tahsildar Mr. Narayanan lodged a complaint with the Race Course police against Kesavamani who was arrested on Tuesday for offences under Sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 417 (punishment for cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. Kesavanai was produced before a judicial magistrate and was remanded in judicial custody.