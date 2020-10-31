Man arrested for illegally obtaining RC smart cards

Coimbatore

31 October 2020 00:10 IST

The District Crime Branch on Friday arrested a man on charges of illegally obtaining registration certificate (RC) smart cards for nine vehicles at Pollachi Regional Transport Office. The police said in a release that the accused, Angulingam, under the pretext of assisting four-wheeler owners in completing various formalities at the office, stole the usernames and passwords of the RC smart cards of the nine vehicles from the computers. Using these, he obtained new RC smart cards which were registered in his name as well as in the name of his wife and brother. Based on a complaint from the Regional Transport Officer (Pollachi), the District Crime Branch registered a case and arrested Angulingam at Nallur near Tiruppur. He was remanded in judicial custody, the release said.

Two men washed away

Two men were washed away in River Noyyal near Thondamuthur on Friday. The police said that N. Tamilselvan (31) and B. Prabhakaran (29) fell into the river whey they attempted to take a photo close to it around 5.45 p.m.. Fire service personnel recovered their bodies.

