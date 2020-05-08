Coimbatore

Man arrested for hurling stone at mosque

The Periyanaickenpalayam police, on Friday, arrested a man on charges of hurling a stone at a mosque on Mettupalayam Road.

Police sources said that C. Manoj (30) threw the stone at the mosque during a brawl outside the Sunnath Val Jamath Masjid on Thursday night. The stone damaged the glass on one of the doors of the mosque. The accused was allegedly in an inebriated state as the incident occurred on the day Tasmac outlets were reopened, sources said.

The mosque’s secretary A.S. Abdul Rahman (44) filed a complaint with the Periyanaickenpalayam police on Thursday night.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police identified the accused. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

