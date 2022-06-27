Coimbatore

Man arrested for hurling petrol bomb on shopkeeper in Tiruppur

Police on Monday arrested 27-year-old man for allegedly hurling a petrol bomb on a shopkeeper.

According to the police, the accused N. Subash Chandra Bose, a native of Sivanganga district, threatened K. Nagaraj when he refused to give money. Bose hurled a petrol bomb inside the shop when Nagaraj was sleeping inside his shop.


