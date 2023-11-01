Man arrested for hunting deer in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Erode

November 01, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - ERODE

A man who allegedly hunted a spotted deer at the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) was arrested in Eoode on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

A team led by S. Sivakumar, Range Officer, Bhavanisagar Forest Range, (also in charge of Sathyamangalam Forest Range), was on patrol in the Guthiyalathur forest, when it found two persons who were in the forest illegally. The team detained one person, while the other escaped.

The person caught was identified as V. Gopal of Rama Paiyanoor Thotti in Chikkarasampalayam village. The escaped person was identified as Ambrose of Attamokkai village.

Inquiries revealed both had hunted a deer with the help of a dog while the animal was consuming water at a waterbody in the forest. They were chopping the meat when officials confronted them. A case was registered and Gopal was arrested and produced at a court in Sathyamangalam and lodged in prison. A search is on to nab the other accused.