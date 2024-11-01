ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for hunting deer in Erode

Published - November 01, 2024 03:26 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man who allegedly hunted a spotted deer using a snare wire was arrested by the Forest Department at Germalam in Erode on Thursday (October 31, 2024).

While patrolling, the department staff found the remains of a deer entangled in a snare wire installed around a parcel of land.

The personnel waited for the suspect to return to the spot, and later, a man identified as Ponnaiyan, who hails from the same area, was found attempting to remove the deer from the snare wire.

Inquiries revealed he had placed the snare wire to allegedly hunt the deer. He was arrested and produced in a court, and later lodged in a prison.

