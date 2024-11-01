GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for hunting deer in Erode

Published - November 01, 2024 03:26 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man who allegedly hunted a spotted deer using a snare wire was arrested by the Forest Department at Germalam in Erode on Thursday (October 31, 2024).

While patrolling, the department staff found the remains of a deer entangled in a snare wire installed around a parcel of land.

The personnel waited for the suspect to return to the spot, and later, a man identified as Ponnaiyan, who hails from the same area, was found attempting to remove the deer from the snare wire.

Inquiries revealed he had placed the snare wire to allegedly hunt the deer. He was arrested and produced in a court, and later lodged in a prison.

Published - November 01, 2024 03:26 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode / wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.