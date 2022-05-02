Coimbatore

Man arrested for hoax bomb threat in Coimbatore

The Singanallur police on Sunday arrested a man on charges of making a hoax bomb threat to a private hospital in the city.

The arrested was identified as S. Mathioli (41), a resident of Poosaripalayam. The police said that the man telephoned the manager of the hospital and threatened him. He had also claimed that a bomb has been planted inside the hospital. The Singanallur police registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the manager of the hospital. A team led by Inspector P. Arun arrested Mathioli on Sunday. He was produced before a Magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.


