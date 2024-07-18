ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for hit and run that claimed judge’s life at Pollachi

Updated - July 18, 2024 06:00 pm IST

Published - July 18, 2024 05:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a motorcyclist who fatally struck a judge in Pollachi town, Coimbatore district on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Vanjimuthu, resident of Kanjampatti near Pollachi.

On Tuesday afternoon, P. Karunanidhi (58) who was working as a third additional district judge in the Nilgiris, was knocked down by a speeding motorcycle on Pollachi – Udumalpet Road. As the rider escaped, the police examined surveillance camera visuals, which showed Vanjimuthu’s motorcycle hitting the judge while crossing the road, and both of them falling onto the road.

While the judge suffered severe injuries and fell unconscious, the rider was seen collecting his mobile and escaping on the two-wheeler without attending to the fallen pedestrian. The judge was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi.

The police traced Vanjimuthu to Pollachi and arrested him late on Wednesday for offences under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

