Man arrested for harassing woman through social media in Coimbatore

February 15, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The cybercrime police in Coimbatore city on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old man on charges of harassing a woman by creating a fake social media profile and uploading her photos and videos.

The arrested has been identified as M. Manikandan (31), who hails from Natchan Kulam at Keelur in Tirunelveli district.

According to the cybercrime police, Manikandan was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the woman’s husband. He alleged that Manikandan befriended his wife using a fake Instagram profile.

The woman stopped contact with the accused following differences of opinion. The accused, according to the complainant, created another Instagram profile and posted the woman’s photos and videos.

The cybercrime police team led by inspector P. Arun arrested Manikandan, who had been staying in Malappuram district in Kerala, for offences under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and the Information Technology Act.

He was produced before a court and was remanded in judicial custody.