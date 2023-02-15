ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for harassing woman through social media in Coimbatore

February 15, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The cybercrime police in Coimbatore city on Wednesday arrested a 31-year-old man on charges of harassing a woman by creating a fake social media profile and uploading her photos and videos.

The arrested has been identified as M. Manikandan (31), who hails from Natchan Kulam at Keelur in Tirunelveli district.

According to the cybercrime police, Manikandan was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the woman’s husband. He alleged that Manikandan befriended his wife using a fake Instagram profile.

The woman stopped contact with the accused following differences of opinion. The accused, according to the complainant, created another Instagram profile and posted the woman’s photos and videos.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The cybercrime police team led by inspector P. Arun arrested Manikandan, who had been staying in Malappuram district in Kerala, for offences under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and the Information Technology Act.

He was produced before a court and was remanded in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US