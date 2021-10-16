Coimbatore

Man arrested for harassing woman passenger

A havildar in the Indian Army was arrested by the Erode Railway Police on charges of harassing a woman passenger on board a train here on Friday.

The 29-year-old passenger is a college professor in Bengaluru and was going to Kottayam in Kerala for Dussehra in Train no. 16526 KSR Bengaluru - Kanyakumari Island Express.

She was travelling in a reserved compartment in which Prabjot Singh (28) of Punjab was also travelling. It is said that he harassed her. When the train arrived at Erode Railway Junction, she lodged a complaint with the police who picked him up from the compartment. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under sections of the Women Harassment Act. He was arrested and lodged in Gobichettipalayam sub-jail.


Printable version | Oct 16, 2021

