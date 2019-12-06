Man arrested for growing cannabis

The Rathinapuri police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old man on charges of growing cannabis in the backyard of his house.

According to the police, the youth grew cannabis for his personal use and also for sale. The arrested has been identified as N. Ranjith, a resident of Bhaktavatsalam Street near Rathinapuri. Based on specific information, the police inspected the premises of Ranjith’s house on Thursday morning.

They found five cannabis plants grown in the congested backyard of the house. When questioned, Ranjith admitted to the police that he had sown cannabis seeds in the backyard.