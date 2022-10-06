Man arrested for growing cannabis plant near Coimbatore

The cannabis plant seized by police near Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on Wednesday arrested a 50-year-old man on charges of growing a cannabis plant. The arrested has been identified as K. Muthu, resident of Okkilipalayam near Othakalmandapam.

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing of the police searched the house of Muthu on Sunday evening based on specific information. The police found that Muthu had been growing a cannabis plant on the premises of the house. They plucked the plant and took it into custody. It weighed around 1.6 kg.

Muthu was arrested for offences under different Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

The district police on Wednesday arrested six persons on charges of possessing and selling ganja. A total of 510 gm of ganja was seized from them and arrested under provisions of the NDPS Act.

The police also arrested nine persons, who were found selling banned tobacco products and seized 28 kg of the contraband from them. They were arrested under provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.