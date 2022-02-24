Man arrested for felling sandalwood tree near Kavundampalayam

The Thudiyalur police on Thursday arrested a 24-year-old man on charges of felling and stealing a sandalwood tree from the premises of a house near Kavundampalayam on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The police said that T. Karuppusamy (24), a resident of Andakkapalayam, was arrested with nearly 50 kg of sandalwood.

Karuppusamy, according to the police, was found along with three others in suspicious circumstances during a patrol at S.P. Nagar near Kavundampalayam early on Thursday morning. Three of them ran away seeing the police vehicle and the police managed to nab Karuppusamy.

The police found that the three who ran away had left two sandalwood trunks, each measuring 2.5 feet.

When questioned, Karuppusamy told the police that they axed a sandalwood tree from the house of Arunachalam at S.P. Nagar.

The man told the police that he, along with his accomplices, reached near the residence of Mr. Arunachalam late on Wednesday and felled the sandalwood tree. They later cut the trunk into two pieces. The police team spotted the men when they were attempting to shift the sandalwood pieces to a safe location.

Karuppusamy was produced before a magistrate and was remanded in judicial custody. According to the police, the sandalwood tree felled by the four men was about 20-year-old.