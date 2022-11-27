Man arrested for extortion in Coimbatore

November 27, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

The Ramanathapuram police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man, a history-sheeter, on charges of extorting cash from a supplier in a Tasmac bar in the city. The arrested has been identified as K. Charles, a resident of Puliyakulam. The police said that Charles, an autorickshaw driver, visited the bar attached to a Tasmc outlet on Pankaja Mills Road on November 25 night. He allegedly picked up a fight with a supplier at the bar N. Raja (30) of Dindigul and extorted cash from his pocket by threatening him with a broken beer bottle. Though the accused escaped from the bar after the incident, the police traced him on Saturday. He was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the supplier. The police said that Charles had been involved in multiple crimes in the city.

Software engineer dies in accident A motorcyclist died after being hit by a truck on Chettipalayam to Malumichampatti road on Saturday. Police identified the deceased as A. Tebbringstrong (24), a soft engineer and a resident of Kasthuri Nagar at Sundarapuram. The police have registered a case against the truck’s driver S. Naveenkumar (27) of Tiruchi.

