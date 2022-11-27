Man arrested for extortion in Coimbatore

November 27, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Ramanathapuram police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man, a history-sheeter, on charges of extorting cash from a supplier in a Tasmac bar in the city. The arrested has been identified as K. Charles, a resident of Puliyakulam. The police said that Charles, an autorickshaw driver, visited the bar attached to a Tasmc outlet on Pankaja Mills Road on November 25 night. He allegedly picked up a fight with a supplier at the bar N. Raja (30) of Dindigul and extorted cash from his pocket by threatening him with a broken beer bottle. Though the accused escaped from the bar after the incident, the police traced him on Saturday. He was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the supplier. The police said that Charles had been involved in multiple crimes in the city.

Software engineer dies in accident A motorcyclist died after being hit by a truck on Chettipalayam to Malumichampatti road on Saturday. Police identified the deceased as A. Tebbringstrong (24), a soft engineer and a resident of Kasthuri Nagar at Sundarapuram. The police have registered a case against the truck’s driver S. Naveenkumar (27) of Tiruchi.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US