December 21, 2022 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

A 26-year-old man was arrested on the charges of peddling banned tobacco substances near the Govindanaickenpalayam bus stop on Monday.

According to police, S. Vignesh from Kondayampalayam was found hiding 5.25 g of Methamphetamine synthetic drug and 520 grams of ganja that were meant for sale. He was remanded in judicial custody.