Man arrested for dragging 65-year-old mother on road

Paramathi Police arrested a man who dragged his 65-year-old mother on a road demanding transfer of house to his name here on Saturday.

The incident took place at Ponneripatti in Paramathi on Friday evening after a video went viral on the social media showing the man assaulting her with the help of his wife.

Inquiries revealed that Nallammal, a worker under MGNREGS, lost her husband Chinnasamy (74) last year and was staying alone. Both, her daughter Gomathi and son Shanmugam, were married. Police said that the parents registered their four-and-half acres in Shanmugam’s name two years ago and he was carrying out farming activities. But Shanmugam demanded transferring the house too in his name and also cash ₹ 3 lakh that Nallammal received by selling her jewellery.

On Friday evening, when Nallammal was at work, Shanmugam and his wife Janaki went to the workplace and demanded the transfer of the house and the cash. Altercation broke between them and Shanmugam dragged her by hair on the road and assaulted her. The villagers rescued Nallammal and admitted her to the District Headquarters Hospital at Namakkal. A villager shot the video and circulated it on social media.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case and arrested Shanmugam while search is on for Janaki.