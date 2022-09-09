Man arrested for damaging Vinayaka idols in Tiruppur

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR
September 09, 2022 21:58 IST

A special team of the Tiruppur City Police on Friday arrested a man on charges of damaging three Vinayaka idols that were placed in front of temples. 

The arrested has been identified as A. Maruthachalam (62), a resident of V.K. Nagar at Velliangadu in Tiruppur district.

Tiruppur City Police Commissioner S. Prabakaran formed the special team after Vinayaka idols placed in front of Viswesarar temple in Tiruppur, Sakthi Mariamman temple at Thennampalayam and Kamachiyamman temple at K.M.G. Nagar were found damaged on Wednesday morning. The police examined surveillance cameras near the temples and zeroed in on the suspect. The team nabbed Maruthachalam on Friday and he confessed to the crime.

Maruthachalam told the police that he desecrated the idols on Tuesday as he was having issues in the family for the past 10 years and was depressed over his plight. He allegedly told the investigators that damaged the idols with a stone after feeling dejected. The police recovered a stone the accused allegedly used to desecrate the idols.

