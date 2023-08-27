HamberMenu
Man arrested for derogatory posts on CM Stalin, family members in Coimbatore

August 27, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Mettupalayam police in Coimbatore district have arrested a man for his alleged derogatory posts on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, his family members and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders. 

Arivudai Nambi (50), who was working at the Udhagamandalam municipal office, was arrested late on Saturday.

Nambi, who was placed under suspension in January this year, was residing along with his family at Mettupalayam.  Mohammed Safiq of Madheena Nagar at Mettupalayam, who is attached to the lawyers’ wing of DMK, lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday, alleging that Nambi posted derogatory contents about former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, Mr. Stalin, MPs Kanimozhi and A. Raja. The police registered a case against Nambi under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. He was arrested on Saturday night and remanded in judicial custody.

