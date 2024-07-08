Man arrested for derogatory comments on CM Stalin in Salem

A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly making derogatory comments on Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Monday. G. Balu (36), a resident of Gundumalaikadu near Edappadi in Salem district, a former DMK member who switched to the PMK, allegedly posted derogatory comments about the Chief Minister on social media. Police registered a case against Balu and arrested him on Monday.

Elderly man kills wife in Krishnagiri

An elderly man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife during a quarrel on Sunday. Ramamoorthy (72), a farmer residing in Kattur near Maharajakadai, broke into a quarrel with his wife Lakshmi (63) regarding the sharing of properties among their children. According to police, Ramamoorthy allegedly attacked Lakshmi with a wooden log and stabbed her with a knife. She was admitted to Krishnagiri Government Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Maharajakadai police registered a case and arrested Ramamoorthy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.