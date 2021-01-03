Coimbatore

Man arrested for death of woman trader

A grocer from Kundadam in Tiruppur district was arrested late on Saturday in connection with the death of a woman, who ran a grocery store next to his.

Investigations by the police revealed that the man rear-ended his car on the moped ridden by the woman due to business competition and personal enmity with her. The police said that Mayilsamy, a resident of Thumbalapatti near Kundadam, was arrested in connection with the death of K. Lakshmi (55) from the same locality.

According to the police, the woman ran a grocery store next to that of Mayilsamy at Thumbalapatti.

They said that the Lakshmi’s moped was hit by a car from behind at Rudaravathi when she was returning after purchasing goods from Kundadam. The woman died on the spot, the police said.

