ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for damaging ATM machines in Salem

Published - November 07, 2024 06:19 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old man, who allegedly damaged three ATM machines, was arrested on Thursday.

A nationalised bank ATM centre is functioning on Tiruchengode Road in Palampatti near Mallur. On Tuesday night, an unidentified person damaged the ATM machine using stones. Similarly, two ATM machines were also damaged in the ATM centres at Attaiyampatti. Following this, special teams were constituted by District Superintendent of Police Gautam Goyal. The team identified the accused as S. Gopinath, a resident of Valluvar Nagar near Palampatti. Investigations revealed that the accused was in an inebriated state and involved in the incidents. The police arrested the accused and after a medical test on Thursday, he was remanded in prison.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US