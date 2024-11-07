Man arrested for damaging ATM machines in Salem

A 34-year-old man, who allegedly damaged three ATM machines, was arrested on Thursday.

A nationalised bank ATM centre is functioning on Tiruchengode Road in Palampatti near Mallur. On Tuesday night, an unidentified person damaged the ATM machine using stones. Similarly, two ATM machines were also damaged in the ATM centres at Attaiyampatti. Following this, special teams were constituted by District Superintendent of Police Gautam Goyal. The team identified the accused as S. Gopinath, a resident of Valluvar Nagar near Palampatti. Investigations revealed that the accused was in an inebriated state and involved in the incidents. The police arrested the accused and after a medical test on Thursday, he was remanded in prison.