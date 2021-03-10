Coimbatore

Man arrested for cultivating ganja

The Kamanaickenpalayam police on Monday arrested a man on charges of cultivating ganja on his land near Palladam in Tiruppur district.

According to the police, Govindaraj (52) cultivated the plant on the two acres behind his residence at Kamanaickenpalayam and the police visited the spot based on a tip-off on Monday evening. About four kg of the contraband was seized from him following the arrest. The accused was booked under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

