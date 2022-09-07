Man arrested for credit card fraud in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 07, 2022 21:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The cyber crime police in the city arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly used a customer’s credit card to buy jewellery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that V. Suresh, a resident of Edayarpalayam who worked in the credit cards section of a nationalised bank on contract basis, was arrested for misusing a customer’s credit card.

According to the police, Suresh worked at the Pappanaickenpalayam branch of the bank. A person namely Selvaraj had surrendered his credit card with Suresh at the bank and obtained an acknowledgment letter for the same.

However, Suresh used the card surrendered by the customer and purchased ornaments from a jewellery showroom in Coimbatore. He later pledged the jewellery at another bank for money, the police said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The cyber crime police registered a case against Suresh under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 66(C) and 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act. He was arrested on Tuesday evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
crime
cyber crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app