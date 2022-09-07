Man arrested for credit card fraud in Coimbatore

The cyber crime police in the city arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly used a customer’s credit card to buy jewellery.

The police said that V. Suresh, a resident of Edayarpalayam who worked in the credit cards section of a nationalised bank on contract basis, was arrested for misusing a customer’s credit card.

According to the police, Suresh worked at the Pappanaickenpalayam branch of the bank. A person namely Selvaraj had surrendered his credit card with Suresh at the bank and obtained an acknowledgment letter for the same.

However, Suresh used the card surrendered by the customer and purchased ornaments from a jewellery showroom in Coimbatore. He later pledged the jewellery at another bank for money, the police said.

The cyber crime police registered a case against Suresh under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 66(C) and 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act. He was arrested on Tuesday evening.