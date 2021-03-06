Man arrested for cheating

The District Crime Branch (DCB) police on Friday arrested the manager of three fuel stations on charges of swindling cash to the tune of ₹ 1.11 crore in Sulur.
A release said that M. Anand aka Narayanan (38) was the manager of the fuel stations run by M. Viswanathan (39), secretary of Sulur Lorry Owners Association. Between 2017 and 2019, the accused allegedly forged the statements for purchasing the fuel from Indian Oil Corporation and swindled the money.
He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Friday. The DCB police recovered ₹ 30,000 cash from the accused.
Policeman attempts to end life
A 41-year-old constable working in a police station near Avinashi in Tiruppur district attempted to end his life in Annur on Friday. He took the extreme step following a news report published in a Tamil daily accusing him of harassing an Armed Reserve constable. The constable was rushed to a hospital and his condition was stable, sources said. Annur police are investigating.
(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath