Man arrested for cheating

The District Crime Branch (DCB) police on Friday arrested the manager of three fuel stations on charges of swindling cash to the tune of ₹ 1.11 crore in Sulur.

A release said that M. Anand aka Narayanan (38) was the manager of the fuel stations run by M. Viswanathan (39), secretary of Sulur Lorry Owners Association. Between 2017 and 2019, the accused allegedly forged the statements for purchasing the fuel from Indian Oil Corporation and swindled the money.

He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Friday. The DCB police recovered ₹ 30,000 cash from the accused.

Policeman attempts to end life

A 41-year-old constable working in a police station near Avinashi in Tiruppur district attempted to end his life in Annur on Friday. He took the extreme step following a news report published in a Tamil daily accusing him of harassing an Armed Reserve constable. The constable was rushed to a hospital and his condition was stable, sources said. Annur police are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)