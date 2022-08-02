Coimbatore

Man arrested for cheating Madurai native of ₹14.85 lakh

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE August 02, 2022 17:34 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 17:34 IST

The Kuniyamuthur police in Coimbatore have arrested a 40-year-old man on charges of cheating a Madurai native of ₹14.85 lakh by promising him to arrange awards from the President of India, Tamil Nadu Governor and Chief Minister.

Ignatius Prabhu, who ran the trust ‘International Unicef Council’ with its office at Kovaipudur, was arrested by the police on Monday based on a complaint lodged by K.P. Salim Raja of Madurai.

The police said that Mr. Raja got introduced to Prabhu through a friend, Abdul Majeed. Mr. Raja alleged in his complaint that Prabhu promised to get him ‘Jan Seva Puraskar Awards’ from the Indian President, Governor and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and charged ₹ 14,85,000 for the same in 2021.

However, Mr. Raja did not receive the said awards, following which he lodged a complaint with the Kuniyamuthur police. A police team headed by Inspector V. Baskaran arrested him on Monday. He was produced before a court and was remanded in judicial custody. 

