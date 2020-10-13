Man arrested for cheating investors

Coimbatore

13 October 2020 23:34 IST

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police arrested a man on Tuesday on charges of duping investors of nearly ₹ 10 crore through an online trading business.

Police sources said Sherin Shanmugam (37) from Thrissur in Kerala was the proprietor of a private online trading company at Saravanampatti for the past two years. After having attracted over a thousand investors from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the company was closed abruptly in 2019 without returning any money to most of the investors, following which Sherin absconded.

The EOW police registered a case under Sections 120 B (Criminal conspiracy), 406 (Criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (In Financial Establishment) Act in December 2019 and arrested him on Tuesday after nearly 10 months, according to the sources. The accused was remanded in judicial custody and efforts to arrest others involved in the case are on.