Man arrested for cheating in Erode

July 18, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - ERODE

A man who cheated a private company of ₹ 81.88 lakh and was in hiding for the past eight years was arrested by the District Crime Branch police in Erode .

In 2016, an assistant manager of the private company located on Perundurai Road lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police that Shahul Hameed of Velan Nagar in Soolai had procured 15 tonnes of starch worth ₹ 4.34 lakh from their unit functioning at Poonachi village in Anthiyur taluk. Shahul Hameed introduced two traders— Srinivasan from Municipal Colony and Annamalai of Sakthi Road — who also purchased starch from the company. All the three gave cheques to the company, but they bounced due to insufficient funds.

After Srinivasan and Annamalai went into hiding, Shahul Hameed had promised to pay all their bills. But, he too was missing. The complaint said that the three did business with the motive of cheating the company. A case was registered and Srinivasan and Shahul Hameed were arrested in 2016, while Annamalai could not be traced.

On Monday, police received a tip off that Annamalai was waiting to board a bus at Salem bus stand and was nabbed. Inquiries revealed that the three sold starch at low price in the market. He was produced in the court and lodged in Erode sub-jail.

