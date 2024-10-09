GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for causing accident in rekla race near Coimbatore

Published - October 09, 2024 08:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Police have arrested a man responsible for an accident during an unauthorised rekla race held near Sulur in Coimbatore on October 4.

According to the police, the accused S. Jayakumar (32) of Netaji Nagar on Nanjundapuram Road near Ramanathapuram, along with four others, organised a rekla race at Kallapalayam on Chettipalayam – Palladam road around 11 p.m. on October 4.

The race was held while other vehicles were using the roads, and one of the carts collided head-on with a truck, resulting in injuries to two bulls. The incident was caught on camera and shared widely on social media, catching the attention of authorities.

Sulur police booked Jayakumar for causing the accident and arrested him. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

