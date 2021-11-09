Man arrested for burglary

The Thudiyalur police on Tuesday arrested a man who was allegedly involved in several burglaries in Thudiyalur in Coimbatore district. The police said Udayakumar (30) was nabbed and gold jewellery weighing 34 sovereigns were recovered from him. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Body found in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police on Tuesday found a decomposed body of a man with multiple stab injuries near Velampalayam.

According to the police, the deceased is estimated to be between 25 and 30 years of age. His body was found on a private plot in Solipalayam on Tuesday morning.

The deceased might have been murdered and the perpetrators might have placed the body on the land in Solipalayam about two weeks ago, according to the police.

The Velampalayam police registered a case. Efforts to nab the accused are under way.