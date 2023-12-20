Man arrested for burglary attempt in Catholic Syrian Bank branch in Coimbatore

December 20, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police on Wednesday arrested a man who attempted to steal cash from a branch of the Catholic Syrian Bank (CSB) in Coimbatore, a few days ago.

The arrested has been identified as Maria Amuthan Savarimuthu (37), a resident of Annapoorna layout at New Siddhapudur in Coimbatore.

As per the complaint lodged by the manager of the CSB’s branch at Lakshmipuram, Ganapathy, the bank was locked at 8 p.m. on Saturday and the staff found the shutter open when they came for work around 9.15 a.m. on Monday. The burglar managed to open the shutter but could not steal money from the chest.

According to the police, the bank did not have surveillance cameras, anti-burglary alarm system and security guard when the burglary attempt happened.

A team headed by Rathinapuri Inspector C. Rajkumar examined visuals from surveillance cameras of nearby buildings, which led to the identification and arrest of Savarimuthu.