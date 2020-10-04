Man arrested for bludgeoning neighbour to death

Coimbatore The Tiruppur North police on Sunday arrested a 39-year-old man on charges of bludgeoning his neighbour to death late on Saturday.

The police said that the victim Suresh Kumar (35) was found dead in front of his house on Sunday morning and a blood-stained stone was found near the body.

During the investigation, the police found that Suresh Kumar had an altercation with his neighbour Selvam (39), a resident of Golden Nagar in Tiruppur city, on Saturday night.

Selvam confessed to the police that he found Kumar lying on the ground in front of his house in inebriated state with minimal clothes late on Saturday.

“Selvam, as per his confession, scolded Kumar and asked him to go inside his house. Kumar was irritated by the advice and he yelled at Selvam. An annoyed Selvam took a stone he found on the ground and bludgeoned Kumar on head. He left for his house leaving the injured man on the ground,” said the police.

On Sunday morning, neighbours found Kumar dead and informed the police. Tiruppur North inspector V. Ganesan and team arrested Selvam after he confessed to the murder.

The police said that Kumar and Selvam were doing painting works independently and they had issues over getting contracts. Kumar, a bachelor, was alone at the house for the last several days as his mother had gone to Chennai, the police added.