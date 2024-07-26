GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for murdering friend in Coimbatore district

Published - July 26, 2024 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Four days after a 28-year-old man was found murdered in a village near Sulthanpet in Coimbatore district, the police on Friday arrested his friend.

K. Varatharajan, 27, a resident of Odakkalpalayam village near Sulthanpet, was arrested for murdering his friend M. Paramasivam, 28, from the same village.

Investigators found out that Paramasivam had left his house on Sunday evening to consume alcohol and did not return. The police questioned suspects and zeroed in on Varatharajan, who consumed liquor with Paramasivam. A team headed by Sulur circle inspector R. Mathaiyan and Sulthanpet sub-inspector K. Muthukrishnan apprehended Varatharajan on Friday.

During interrogation, Varatharajan, who had been doing odd jobs for a living, confessed to have murdered his friend under the influence of alcohol.

The duo consumed liquor together in a deserted place in the village and Paramasivam reportedly passed lewd remarks about Varatharajan’s sister. Varatharajan hit him on his head with a stone and he died of head injuries, the police said. Varatharajan was arrested for offence under Section 103 (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police produced him before a court and was remanded in judicial custody.

Coimbatore / crime / murder

