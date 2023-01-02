HamberMenu
Man arrested for attempting to set TASMAC bar ablaze in Coimbatore

January 02, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday arrested a man on charges of attempting to set a bar attached to a TASMAC outlet ablaze near Mettupalayam. The arrested has been identified as Karthik (22), a resident of Anaipallipudur near Sirumugai.

According to the police, the arson attempt was reported in a TASMAC bar at Vellikuppampalayam on Monday evening. The Sirumugai police launched an investigation and apprehended Karthik after identifying him from surveillance camera visuals.

The police said that Karthik came to the TASMAC bar with two friends and consumed liquor. He threw a bottle with inflammable material at the bar and set fire. The employees of the bar extinguished the fire before it spread. Though the trio escaped from the place, the police zeroed in on Karthik within an hour.

Karthik told the police that he tried to set the bar ablaze after his wife lodged a police complaint against him for domestic violence. The police were conducting further investigation.

