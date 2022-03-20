Man arrested for attempting to burgle ATM in Salem

The Salem district police arrested a man for attempting to burgle the ATM of a nationalised bank here.

According to the police, Vijayakumar, a jewellery shop worker from Mallur, attempted to break open the ATM during the late hours of Thursday. As the alarm system got activated, he escaped from the place. Alert message went to the headquarters of the bank in Kerala and the branch officials were alerted, the police said.

The branch manager here alerted the police and CCTV camera visuals were collected. Senior police officials visited the spot and conducted inquiries. The police identified the accused with the visuals. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.