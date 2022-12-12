Man arrested for attempt to murder in Pollachi

December 12, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Pollachi west police have arrested a 35-year-old man on charges of attempting to murder his friend. The arrested has been identified as M. Ashokrajan alias Thomas, a native of Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district.

According to the police, Ashokrajan, a wall painter, and Srinivasan (32) of Palani in Dindigul district became friends some years ago. Srinivasan, who has been selling toys, telephoned Ashokrajan on Sunday to check if he can borrow ₹ 2,000 from him. Ashokrajan asked Srinivasan to come to Pollachi and get the cash.

Srinivasan reached Pollachi around 10.30 a.m. and the duo consumed alcohol. The police said that Ashokrajan refused to lend the money under the influence of alcohol and this led to a brawl.

According to the police, Ashokrajan stabbed Srinivasan with a knife. He was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, and was later shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The police arrested Ashokrajan late on Sunday.

