Man arrested for attacking stray dog

The Vadavalli police on Saturday arrested a man on the charge of attacking a stray dog in a residential area at Veerakeralam.

The police have booked his mother, who allegedly took part in the attack.

V. Balu (40), a resident of K.R.K. Nagar at Veerakeralam, was arrested by the police based on a complaint lodged by Mini Vasudevan of Humane Animal Society, a non-governmental organisation.

Ms. Vasudevan lodged a complaint with the Vadavalli police after she received a video of the cruelty to the dog.

The police registered a case against Balu and his mother V. Selvi (65) under Sections 11 (a) and (l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 428 of the India Penal Code.

A surveillance camera visual from K.R.K. Nagar showed Balu dragging an immobile dog through the road around 11.20 a.m. on Thursday. His mother was seen accompanying him with a wooden log.

According to the police, Selvi and her husband Vellingiri have livestock. Stray dogs often caused troubles for the livestock.

Balu, who lives near Avinashi, visited his parents on Thursday. He attacked a female dog with a wooden log, the police said.

The dog was under treatment and its condition was critical as of Saturday evening.