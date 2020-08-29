Man arrested for attacking Salem GH doctor

SALEM

29 August 2020

The Salem City Police on Friday arrested the son of an elderly woman patient on charges of assaulting a doctor at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital alleging poor treatment.

According to the police, Vijayamahendran from Kondapanaikenpatti visited the Hospital in the late hours of Friday along with his mother, who complained of respiratory issues. The woman died within a few hours of admission. Alleging poor treatment as the reason for her death, Vijayamhendran attacked one of the doctors at the hospital. Based on a complaint from hospital authorities, the police registered a case and arrested Vijayamahendran.

